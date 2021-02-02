Letter: Unacceptable

Here are two important numbers for people whose lives are intertwined with Davenport schools students: $1,036,194 and $2,242,850.

I did some math to figure out how much state investment the district is losing due to the continued inequity in funding, as well as the potential loss of investment due to the so-called voucher bill in the legislature.

Students from four Davenport schools would be eligible for vouchers. The state estimates that 3.5% of a school’s population will transfer to a nonpublic school in 2023. For Davenport, that’s 48 students, multiplied by $5,270 per student. That equals $252,960.

For the elimination of the voluntary diversity plans, the state estimated 106 more students will open enroll out of Davenport. I believe it will be more. But at 106 students at $7,389 per child, that equals $783,234.

Now, let’s add in the fact that Davenport receives less per child than the maximum allowed by the state. The state is taking a 10-year approach to fixing that inequity, because they say they don't have enough money to fix it right away. This year, Davenport receives $155 less in state aid per pupil than the maximum allowed. That equals $2,242,850.