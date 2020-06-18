Letter: Unbelievable

Our country is in dire peril. We have a terrible pandemic ravaging the country and we have a president that is more concerned about the economy than about how many deaths will occur by opening businesses nationwide. He also wants to create a military dictatorship and has an attorney general who is also helping him create and destroy our present form of government. I do not understand people who support him. They are incredibly happy with the freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, but they support the man who wants to take all these freedoms away from them.
Trump advocates taking a drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. He also has suggested taking household cleaners to be effective against this dangerous virus. I cannot understand why anyone would believe anything he says.
How is opening the economy going to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We have lost over 113,000 people and the deaths keep climbing. Bleach cocktail anyone?
Ken Fordham
Eldridge
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!