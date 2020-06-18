Letter: Unbelievable

Our country is in dire peril. We have a terrible pandemic ravaging the country and we have a president that is more concerned about the economy than about how many deaths will occur by opening businesses nationwide. He also wants to create a military dictatorship and has an attorney general who is also helping him create and destroy our present form of government. I do not understand people who support him. They are incredibly happy with the freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, but they support the man who wants to take all these freedoms away from them.