Letter: Unbridled capitalism hurts democracy

Large corporations promoting unhealthful products in the USA is not unusual, to say the least. Lead, asbestos, cigarettes, fluorocarbons, etc., come to mind. Historically it takes huge harm and legal actions to overcome well-paid spokesmen lying about products and their dangers.

It is unrealistic to expect CEOs rewarded by unimaginable compensation, large shareholders who may or may not be citizens of the USA holding society’s best interests primarily. It is the nature of capitalism.

Why would those who seclude themselves from the societies they profit from care about gun ownership, abortions, whether good schools are available, or where cheaper labor comes from? To them, these are just issues that can be overdramatized and bundled to get single-issue voters to elect politicians that are sympathetic to regressive government.

It is foolish to blame only the NRA for the slaughter of children. Innumerable big business associations wanting to avoid sensible taxation and oversight bear blame. Empowered by their conservative Supreme Court, big industry can buy any consensus they believe is good for short-run profits, not for children or their future. The very laws state and federal representatives bring up for a vote in the People’s Centers of government are often written by lobbyists. The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms absolving gun manufacturers of legal responsibility for their product is a glaring example. Capitalism is needed for prosperity, but our society needs a strong Democracy to endure. Currently Capitalism is overcoming Democracy leading to awful tragedies.

Paul Venaglia

Bettendorf

