Letter: Unchained Trump

President Trump continues to break the law in order to take revenge on his perceived enemies, including those who obeyed congressional subpoenas to truthfully testify about the president’s misdeeds in Ukraine. He has illegally fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a patriotic American.

Chillingly, the commander-in-chief is now asking the Pentagon to look into disciplinary action against the Purple Heart recipient.

Trump’s abuse of power has now taken an even more dangerous turn. Attorney General William Barr has made the Department of Justice a tool for Trump to punish his enemies and protect his criminal friends. Roger Stone, already convicted of multiple serious crimes, was to be sentenced to up to nine years in prison. Obeying Trump’s tweet about the sentence, Barr overruled the prosecutors on the case and will ask the judge to give Stone nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

In protest, at least four prosecutors have asked to be removed from the case, one resigning from the department.

In acquitting Trump of his abuse of power and criminal behavior in Ukraine, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley put Trump above the law. Even worse, because of their votes to acquit, Trump’s co-conspirators, donors, family and friends no longer have to obey the law, either.

This outcome was predictable. Are Iowa's senators that naïve, or do they just not care?

Alta Price

Bettendorf

