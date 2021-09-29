Letter: Unclaimed funds

As a former investigative reporter, I view my role in Congress as being a government watchdog for my constituents.
Since helping to pass nearly $20 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to support local governments, I’ve watched closely to ensure help reaches folks in our communities.
Unfortunately, we’ve learned that 15 of our villages have not yet claimed the money they’re owed — totaling more than $762,000. If claimed, these funds have the potential to support important projects to improve the quality of life for residents. If funds remain unclaimed, they will be redistributed to other communities.
I’m writing to urge each of these villages to claim the funding they’re owed by the Sept. 30 deadline: Ellisville, Liverpool, Marietta, Smithfield, Gulfport, Media, Menominee, Henderson, New Boston, Sherrard, Oak Grove, Dakota, Rock City, North Pekin and Little York.
Despite false information circulating, these funds will not impact qualifications for other tax credits. Additionally, town leaders do not have to submit plans for the precise use of these funds to claim them.
All our local leaders need to do is visit the State of Illinois’ website and submit their claim to secure their federal dollars. I encourage all local leaders to do just that or reach out to my office at (202) 225-5905 for assistance.
Simply put, there is no reason to fail to deliver these funds for your community and your citizens. To fail to do so is a disservice to them.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos
Moline