 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unconditional surrender
topical

Letter: Unconditional surrender

They called him “unconditional surrender” because he offered no terms to those he defeated. Of course it helped that his initials were U.S. He was a much maligned winner, but a winner, indeed.

We have a new phenomenon, a leader who unconditionally surrenders to someone he defeated. He's allowing the loser of the war to dictate all the terms of surrender, including the disposition of forces, the disposition of nationals, the disposition of allies, the disposition of the spoils of war.

But, what are the spoils of this war? First, there is the Bagram Airfield, the Acme of military bases. With Bagram, the Taliban have been handed hundreds of Blackhawks, Apaches, Bradleys, aircraft. The physical value estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars.

With this unconditional surrender we are abandoning a country with hundreds of US citizens scattered miles from Kabul, the nearest military presence, with an accepted exit date five days away. Already the Taliban is going house to house searching Kabul for those who cooperated with Americans and its allies during the twenty years of occupation. The men will be executed but the women, who accepted the American way, forsaking Sharia Law, may not receive that merciful an end.

But this is nothing but a slap in the face to all veterans who fought there; and to all gold families who suffered an irreplaceable loss.

This sends a message to all free people that the US is no longer dependable.

Robert Stickling

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A lie

Gov. Kim Reynolds' approach to the pandemic has convinced half of Iowans to get vaccinated and the rest not. From the beginning, she has given…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Choose life

  • Updated

Getting vaccinated should be seen as a pro-life activity. Yet the same people who favor government action to protect vulnerable life in the wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News