Letter: Unconditional surrender

They called him “unconditional surrender” because he offered no terms to those he defeated. Of course it helped that his initials were U.S. He was a much maligned winner, but a winner, indeed.

We have a new phenomenon, a leader who unconditionally surrenders to someone he defeated. He's allowing the loser of the war to dictate all the terms of surrender, including the disposition of forces, the disposition of nationals, the disposition of allies, the disposition of the spoils of war.

But, what are the spoils of this war? First, there is the Bagram Airfield, the Acme of military bases. With Bagram, the Taliban have been handed hundreds of Blackhawks, Apaches, Bradleys, aircraft. The physical value estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars.

With this unconditional surrender we are abandoning a country with hundreds of US citizens scattered miles from Kabul, the nearest military presence, with an accepted exit date five days away. Already the Taliban is going house to house searching Kabul for those who cooperated with Americans and its allies during the twenty years of occupation. The men will be executed but the women, who accepted the American way, forsaking Sharia Law, may not receive that merciful an end.