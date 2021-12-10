Letter: Undeniable

Any American with normal development knows that African Americans were brutally enslaved for several hundred years; and murdered and lynched by the thousands during and after reconstruction; and were denied voting rights even up to today.
An honest person with a good conscience would agree readily that such behavior was detestable, evil and to be condemned.
There you have historical fact and undeniable truth that should be taught in schools at all levels.
Some anti-democracy citizens fearing the possible loss of white power are trying to hide those truths. These acolytes of the disgraced "former guy" seem willing to enable that same kind of atrocity in our country even today. Their lies and misinformation are conveyed even by several spurious TV "news" stations. Donald Trump’s lies are not debatable, and to suggest so is another sign of how debased many in the GOP have become.
Recall that repentance, i.e., regret, sorrow and reparation is a central belief of the Christian and other Abrahamic faiths.
Don Moeller
Davenport