Letter: Under attack

Adolf Hitler used the big lie to gain dictatorial power in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s.

Clearly, Donald Trump (called unhinged by members of his own party) intended to do the same before, during and, now, after his time in office.

In 2020, Trump was soundly defeated by over seven million votes. Yet, he continues to use the Big Lie (and thousands more) to support a possible renewed campaign for office.

If re-elected, his attack on the free press, the elimination of persons of color, policies that would make the earth unlivable, the obscene corruption and self-serving greed would accelerate.

Now admitted and proven criminal ex-General Michael Flynn is proposing violent overthrow of our government.

Recall: the Second World War was fought to end the scourge of Nazi fascism. Many Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, seem to want that type of authoritarianism. Their letters, speeches, votes, silence and mandates make clear they want to imitate and protect Trump, who clearly sparked the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Stay awake. Our country and democracy are under attack. This is not usual politics.