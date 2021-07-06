Letter: Under attack

The First Amendment to the Constitution is in many ways the heart of the Constitution.

The rights it demands for citizens are the cornerstone or foundation of our daily life.

The score, on a scale of 1 to 10, on each element is:

1. Establishment of religion — score of 9 — but under attack by the evangelicals who want to impose their morality on everyone else and seem to want an Ayatollah.

2. Free exercise of religion — score of 8 — because of attacks on Jews and Islam.

3. Freedom of speech — score of 5 — and under severe attack by the racists, especially those in the GOP trying to prevent an honest presentation of U.S. history.

4. Freedom of the press — score of 7 — and under attack by the Trump group pushing "alternate facts," usually called lies.

5. Freedom of assembly — score of 2 — under severe attack by the GOP and those such as the NRA who make big money out of pushing more guns onto the streets. Gun violence is a major public health issue and clearly is undermining even our freedom to gather to worship. Congress needs to act.