Letter: Under attack

"Once a government is committed to the silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear." This was said by Democratic President Harry Truman.

In the first five years of the Obama administration the military was cleansed of 197 officers suspected of disloyalty or had a disagreement with the administration or their policies. The Obama/Biden administration slashed our military, armed terrorist organizations, and refused help to Americans that were fighting to the death with drones flying overhead sending videos back to the White House in real time.

Now, according to a government watchdog group, the Biden administration pulled our U.S. military out leaving behind in Afghanistan 75,000 vehicles, 600,000 weapons, and 208 aircraft, arming these terror groups to insane levels with hundreds of Americans left behind again. This really shows our brave military men and women are in need of so much better leadership in Washington then what's in the Biden administration

With illegals pouring across our southern border from countries all over the world, we're suppose to believe these terrorists armed with some of the most advanced weapons pose no threat to us.