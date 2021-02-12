Letter: Under the bus

As a 75-year-old Iowan, I would like to express my appreciation to Governor Kim Reynolds for throwing me and my generation under the bus.
By lifting the mask mandate she has made activities outside the home a great deal more dangerous for all seniors. This in a state which has ranked among the lowest three in rates of immunization. I suppose she is taking her lead from those in the Iowa House and Senate who don't require masks in their chambers.
As a registered Republican for over 50 years, perhaps it's time to reconsider.
Edward Tyra
Donahue