 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Under the bus
topical

Letter: Under the bus

{{featured_button_text}}

As a 75-year-old Iowan, I would like to express my appreciation to Governor Kim Reynolds for throwing me and my generation under the bus.

By lifting the mask mandate she has made activities outside the home a great deal more dangerous for all seniors. This in a state which has ranked among the lowest three in rates of immunization. I suppose she is taking her lead from those in the Iowa House and Senate who don't require masks in their chambers.

As a registered Republican for over 50 years, perhaps it's time to reconsider.

Edward Tyra

Donahue

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: C'mon man

Joseph Biden is our president; obviously some citizens are happy, some not so much. As I suggested back during the Trump administration, we ne…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Free speech

  • Updated

It is easy to get a university president to throw away his moral compass. I taught at a university for 47 years. My sense is that a handful of…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Think

"The alien who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower." (Deuteronomy 28:43) If you think…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News