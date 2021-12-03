Letter: Underfunded

The state of Iowa is receiving a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department as part of the American Rescue Plan Act designed to support travel, tourism and outdoor recreation affected by the Covid pandemic. I’m pleased Governor Kim Reynolds is accepting this money from the "tax-and-spend Democrats'' to care for our state’s natural beauty. And yes, both our senators and all three of our Republican congressional representatives voted against the act. I’m getting whiplash from trying to follow the convoluted path of their hypocrisy.
Iowa’s state parks served a record 16.6 million visitors in 2020, yet state funding hasn’t come close to keeping pace. According to IowaWatch.org, Iowa’s park ranger staff has been cut from 55 rangers in 1995 to 35 today. State funding for park operations has fallen from $6.6 million in 2010 to $6.2 million last year. So you might expect some of this tourism grant money would be applied to increasing staff and improving state park conditions. Nope. It will be used to pay for out-of-state tourism marketing at our four state-owned welcome centers.
What will the marketing message be? "Please visit our understaffed and underfunded state parks?"
David Duer
Iowa City