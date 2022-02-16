Letter: Underfunding

An article in the Feb. 9 edition caught my attention: "Iowa evicts its state park rangers". The reason for the evictions? The government doesn't want to pay the million dollars for repairs on those dwellings. These costly repairs would not be necessary if timely maintenance had been done. A stitch in time saves nine. Chronic underfunding of the Department of Natural Resources has led to a reduction in services for the millions of yearly visitors to state parks.

Underfunding by the Iowa Legislature has done similar harm to public education. School districts around the state have had to pare needed services. Entry level pay for teachers ranks 46th out of the 50 states. In addition, the Legislature gutted collective bargaining for teachers and transferred money from public to private schools. It is no wonder why there are fewer college students interested in becoming teachers.

I had a wonderful career teaching in Davenport from 1972 to 2006. Since then, as a substitute, I have witnessed, particularly in the last decade, the changes that inadequate funding has done to public education, and they have not been good. Class sizes and teacher workload are up, teacher morale is down, respect for teachers is down, and the amount of micromanaging by the Legislature and parents has gone up. It hurts me to say this, but I would no longer recommend a young person go into teaching in Iowa.

Joe Gross

Donahue, Iowa

