Letter: Undermining our faith

Yesterday, (Nov. 10) I called the local offices of Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and asked them to urge President Trump to accept the election results and stop delaying the transition process. Their statements so far have only encouraged his refusal to concede. Some Republicans have acknowledged that his claims of widespread fraud have no basis in fact. His continued refusal and unsupported claims only serve to undermine Americans' faith in the democratic process.
Michael Shinners
Davenport
