Letter: Understand the pledge
There is much said about the Pledge of Allegiance lately. I feel a lot of people, mostly on the right, have forgotten the meaning of the last words of this pledge: with liberty and justice for all.

Liberty is the state of being free within a society from oppression. And, we seem far from seeing justice for all. I am white, but I am ashamed of how people of color are treated in this country. These people have the same dreams and aspirations as the rest of us. To live the American Dream. And I am ashamed that we have a president that obviously does not believe the final words of the pledge he "preaches" about.

We live in a society so divided that most have either forgotten the meaning of the pledge, or were just too ignorant to learn the true meaning of the words.

I wish people would actually read the words of the pledge and at least try to understand the meaning of each word, rather than just recite them.

Gregory Graf

Rock Island

