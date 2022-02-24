Letter: Understanding evil

To misunderstand the nature and threat of evil is to risk being blindsided by it.

The world was blindsided by World War II and the abject horrors of the Holocaust because it didn’t understand the evil nature of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime in Berlin.

The U.S. was blindsided by the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941 because Washington didn’t understand the evil nature of the imperial Japanese regime in Tokyo.

Likewise, the U.S. was blindsided by the 9/11 attacks in 2001 because it didn’t understand the evil nature of Osama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda terror network.

Today, the world is being blindsided again because it doesn’t understand the evil nature of Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Leaders in Washington, London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and beyond seem completely baffled by Putin’s lust to attack, crush and re-occupy Ukraine.

The West should be:

• bringing Ukraine into NATO;

• sending massive arms shipments to Kiev, including Patriot missiles batteries;

• offering full NATO air support to Ukrainian President Zelensky;

• cutting off the Nordic 2 gas pipeline from Russia;

Instead, the West is issuing feckless press releases and wringing its hands.

Where is the pope? Where is the evangelical leadership?

Why aren’t they denouncing Putin’s flagrant and evil aggression?

Why are they not doing everything they possibly can to mobilize Christians to pray for – and stand – with their brothers and sisters in Ukraine, a democratic country with a thriving Christian community?

Why are they so silent? Prayer is vital, but we need more effective action now.

Bruce Peters

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0