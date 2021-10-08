Letter: Undoing Trump's damage

Undoing Trump’s damage
In his recent letter to the editor, Bill Bloom of LeClaire gets so much wrong.
Bloom is crying because he thinks the press elected President Joe Biden. Really? Biden won by more than 7 million votes. But you can understand why the press would breathe a sigh of relief after Trump left office (in disgrace). Over the previous four years, Trump had lied over 30,000 times. He politicized the workings of government or tried to eliminate it entirely. He added $7.8 trillion to the national debt from his policies, including tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations.
The biggest bit of gall is Afghanistan. Everyone knew the withdrawal was coming. As David Schanzer eloquently stated in the Hill newspaper, “But the real date that the Taliban’s victory was assured is Feb. 29, 2020, the day the Trump Administration signed what it characterized as a ‘peace’ deal with the Taliban. Once this agreement was signed, the tragic collapse we witnessed this weekend was inevitable. Of course the agreement was not, and could not possibly have been, a ‘peace’ deal since one of the parties currently at war — the Afghan government — was not a signatory. Rather, this was a ‘withdrawal’ agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban that set the terms for the complete departure of American troops from Afghanistan by May 2021.”
It will take time for the Biden administration to undo the damage done by Trump and those of his ilk.
Don Paulson
Letts, Iowa
The city is a mess
I cannot drive on these neighborhood streets without tearing up my car or falling into a pothole. I see today (Oct. 4) they are repaving the walking/bike path, which cost thousands at Sunset Park, when the marina is in disarray, run by the city and someone else. Then they wanted to sell the water to someone who would have raised my bill. I use $11 worth of water and my bill is $160 now. I could go on and on. I am just getting started. Mayor and council, you are not our leaders, but our representatives. Start representing us instead of pushing your ideological wishes.
John Nies
Rock Island