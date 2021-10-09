 Skip to main content
Letter: Undoing Trump's damage
Letter: Undoing Trump's damage

In his recent letter to the editor, Bill Bloom of LeClaire gets so much wrong.

Bloom is crying because he thinks the press elected President Joe Biden. Really? Biden won by more than 7 million votes. But you can understand why the press would breathe a sigh of relief after Trump left office (in disgrace). Over the previous four years, Trump had lied over 30,000 times. He politicized the workings of government or tried to eliminate it entirely. He added $7.8 trillion to the national debt from his policies, including tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations.

The biggest bit of gall is Afghanistan. Everyone knew the withdrawal was coming. As David Schanzer eloquently stated in the Hill newspaper, "But the real date that the Taliban’s victory was assured is Feb. 29, 2020, the day the Trump Administration signed what it characterized as a 'peace' deal with the Taliban. Once this agreement was signed, the tragic collapse we witnessed this weekend was inevitable. Of course the agreement was not, and could not possibly have been, a 'peace' deal since one of the parties currently at war — the Afghan government — was not a signatory. Rather, this was a 'withdrawal' agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban that set the terms for the complete departure of American troops from Afghanistan by May 2021."

It will take time for the Biden administration to undo the damage done by Trump and those of his ilk.

Don Paulson

Letts, Iowa

