I was troubled by an article in the Feb. 22 Quad-City Times reporting on Senate Study Bill 1159, requiring additional requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits.

My thoughts went to a friend of mine. Her job was recently eliminated when her company merged with another. She works as a “housekeeper” in offices or healthcare facilities. Luckily, she was able to obtain another job. Because she has very limited English skills, and doesn’t drive, her job prospects are also very limited.

Under this bill, how would she be able to meet the requirements? She can’t just take any job. Working for a fast-food restaurant, or clerk in a retail shop is not possible for her.

The paper quotes Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, “To most people, if you’re unemployed and asked to do four, five or six job search requirements a week … that’s not a big ask.” Sorry to say, for her it would be a huge “ask.”

This friend has worked her whole life at menial jobs, raising two children alone. She’s a survivor who does what she has to, so if she lost her current job, she’d make it, but it wouldn’t be OK. Understand there are many people like her in Iowa, and this legislation will put a huge burden on people like her. Consider that this bill will make life worse, not better, for many Iowans.

I ask you to think of her as this bill progresses and do what you can to oppose it.

Gale Francione

Davenport