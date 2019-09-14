Well, now we know that President Trump's brazen penchant for personal greed and corruption knows no bounds. This is made clear with the recent reporting that U.S. Air National Guard members flying to and from Europe were ordered to lodge at the Trump resort facilities in Scotland, as well as refuel the aircraft(s) at a nearby commercial aviation fueling facility.
Normal procedure would be to obtain lodging at government housing or commercial hotels and utilize aviation fuel already purchased by the government at lower rates. The cost of meals and lodging at the Trump resort exceeded the per diem provided for the Guard members, so they apparently had to pay some of the Trump high prices out of their own pockets.
As a former employee of the Department of Defense, I can assure you that nothing like this has ever happened before. No U.S. president has ever ordered a component of the U.S. Defense Department to spend taxpayer money at his personally-owned business. This is highly unethical. Any secretary of defense ordering this would, in normal times, be fired, as would any of his 2.8 million employees. And in the case of a state National Guard, so would state officials. Obviously if the president ordered this (who else?) he should be fired too.
Kenneth Sherman
Blue Grass