 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unfair tax
topical

Letter: Unfair tax

My identical twin sister recently died. We had lived all of our 79 years together. And while I’m sad about this profound loss, I’m also angry. That’s because the State of Iowa will take a large portion of the estate she left me through an inheritance tax, even though we owned everything together through joint tenancy with rights of survivorship.

Lineal descendants, such as parents, children (even adopted and step), and spouses, are exempt from the tax, but two people who literally shared the same embryo and DNA are not! I want siblings to be aware of this discriminatory and deeply unfair law. I understand the importance of taxes, but I’m on a fixed income and need the money more than the state does.

Only six states currently have such a law. Iowa’s version will be phased out by 2025, but I feel it should have been eliminated rather than phased out. Even after using an attorney to draft our wills, my sister and I knew nothing about it and therefore couldn’t plan accordingly.

So heed my warning: if you’re making end-of-life arrangements in the next four years, you have three options: take Iowa’s inheritance tax into account, move to one of the other 44 states, or consider life support until 2025!

Annette Dietz

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Despicable

On July 27, I watched the entire hearing of the four police officers from the U.S. Capitol and Washington, D.C., metropolitan police. They and…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No answers

Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Speak up

August 21st will be 25 years since the abduction of Trudy Appleby occurred. She was 11 years old, just shy of turning 12, when on the morning …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News