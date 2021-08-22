Letter: Unfair tax

My identical twin sister recently died. We had lived all of our 79 years together. And while I’m sad about this profound loss, I’m also angry. That’s because the State of Iowa will take a large portion of the estate she left me through an inheritance tax, even though we owned everything together through joint tenancy with rights of survivorship.
Lineal descendants, such as parents, children (even adopted and step), and spouses, are exempt from the tax, but two people who literally shared the same embryo and DNA are not! I want siblings to be aware of this discriminatory and deeply unfair law. I understand the importance of taxes, but I’m on a fixed income and need the money more than the state does.
Only six states currently have such a law. Iowa’s version will be phased out by 2025, but I feel it should have been eliminated rather than phased out. Even after using an attorney to draft our wills, my sister and I knew nothing about it and therefore couldn’t plan accordingly.
So heed my warning: if you’re making end-of-life arrangements in the next four years, you have three options: take Iowa’s inheritance tax into account, move to one of the other 44 states, or consider life support until 2025!
Annette Dietz
Davenport