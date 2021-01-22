Letter: Unfair

No matter your age, it’s always fun to go the YMCA. They have Silver Sneakers programs for the seniors and daycare and after-school programs for the youth. And everybody benefits from the Christian messages from the Bible.

Well, almost everybody. If you are a member of the Two Rivers YMCA, you must pay a non-member fee to use any of the Scott County YMCAs. Really! I thought all Ys are part of a national program that allows for reciprocity. I’ve never had trouble utilizing Y facilities in Plainville, Connecticut, while visiting relatives. Interestingly, a non-member from any Y in the U.S. can use the Scott County Ys with no fees. Isn’t that discrimination?

But it doesn’t work that way in Scott County. That’s pretty selfish of them with their four Ys while the Illinois Quad Cities only has one.

The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has about 2,000 non-members using their Y each month. The four Scott County Ys have approximately 2,500 non-member usage per month.

The Scott County YMCA leadership is concerned about overcrowding, especially during this time of COVID-19. The overcrowding excuse doesn’t make sense because they have four Ys and when you divide by four, each Y only has about 600 non-members per month. That’s not overcrowded when compared to the Moline YMCA.