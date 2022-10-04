 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police, fire, Sschools, etc. without overburdening lower-income Iowans' with sales taxes, Webster said, and I quote: “When the rich buy their yachts, they will pay more in taxes.”

Scott apparently thinks Iowa has enough yacht buyers to pay for our infrastructure spending.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks during a debate with her opponent, Democrat Christina Bohannan, declared a need to protect privacy to mental health records for young gun buyers, but no such protections for a woman’s, or a girl’s, bodily autonomy.

The closing debate question asked both: If their party holds the majority in the House next year, what would be the first bill that should be addressed?

Bohannan addressed the lack of rural access to health care and Iowa’s need for health care professionals.

Miller-Meeks said; “Get rid of 87,000 new IRS agents”.

Why are Miller-Meeks and all Republicans so fearful of a more adequately staffed IRS?

Republican Charles Grassley still has not delivered on promises he made starting over four decades ago.

Chuck also claimed a non-existent “Biden Rule” in order to block an Obama SCOTUS nominee because it was too close, over eight months, from election day.

Then Chuck did an about-face on his “rule” and supported ramming through a SCOTUS nominee during an election year after voting had started.

In my Iowa, we call them dishonest and unfit for office.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

