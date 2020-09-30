 Skip to main content
Letter: Unfit to serve
Letter: Unfit to serve

Last month, 70 former national security officials who served Republican administrations, including President Trump’s, signed a statement calling him "unfit to serve as President."

Today, almost 500 members of National Security Leaders for Biden signed a letter supporting Joe Biden, saying in part, "We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the United States. We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders. We are Republicans and Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it."

The letter says Trump "has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small. Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us. Climate change continues unabated, as does North Korea’s nuclear program. The president has ceded influence to a Russian adversary who puts bounties on the heads of American military personnel, and his trade war against China has only harmed America’s farmers and manufacturers."

Of Biden, it says he "has the character, principles, wisdom, and leadership necessary to address a world on fire. That is why Joe Biden must be the next President of the United States; why we vigorously support his election; and why we urge our fellow citizens to do the same."

These wise and patriotic leaders speak from hard experience. Hear them well and vote for Joe Biden.

William Seaver

Milan

