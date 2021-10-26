 Skip to main content
Letter: Unforgivable
Letter: Unforgivable

Recently, I watched "60 Minutes" on TV. They were reporting on the sad situation of the separation of families who tried to come here from Latin American countries to escape poverty and evil behavior by others in their countries that included their governments.

The number (in the thousands) of parents being separated from their children without keeping track of where the two groups have gone is unforgivable. So many of our citizens don't want "those people" (immigrants) here. Being an immigrant has come to mean being evil and unwanted. Much of these opinions have promoted the real evil people, especially Donald Trump, who initiated the separation of families without ways to get them back together. 

This country has been built by the efforts of immigrants for centuries, building on the work of the original native Americans. My family came here from Wiltshire, England in the 1630s. My wife's family came here from Austria in the early 1900s. Without them and so many others like them our country would not have been. But I know they were European white people, and many of the current immigrants are not. That is one of the primary reasons why immigrants are not accepted — racism. I know that and so do you. Because of that, the separation of families with the subsequent difficulty reconnecting them is evil and must be corrected. I hear so many people brag this is a "Christian nation." It's about time we acted like it. 

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

