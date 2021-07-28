 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unfortunate
topical

Letter: Unfortunate

While I was grateful to see my friend, Chuck Wilt, stand up for recycling in a recent letter to the editor, I think it's important for everyone to understand that the decision to suspend recycling drop-off services was not made by the Rock Island County Board. The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) is overseen by a board that has representatives from cities and villages across the county, as well as one representative from the county board.

At a time when issues related to sustainability and climate change should be at the forefront for elected officials at every level, I agree that this decision by RICWMA is unfortunate and appears short-sighted. But it was not a decision made by the Rock Island County Board.

I'm also glad Mr. Wilt brought up the matter of the oversized 25-member county board. I'm proud to have been one of only two board members who voted to reduce the size of the board to 15. The eventual decision was to reduce to 19 members, and I hope voters do their part in ensuring accountability on the part of these and all other elected officials now and in the future.

Kai Swanson

Rock Island

(Editor's note: Swanson is a member of the Rock Island County Board.)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: An eyesore

Centennial Bridge inspections began Monday. I hope they don't miss the fact that it is an eyesore and needs to be dismantled. The lights on it…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

I am writing in support of the letter that Kirk Vandecar wrote to this newspaper on July 14. I cannot believe that Dan Dolan is planning to te…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News