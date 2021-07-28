Letter: Unfortunate

While I was grateful to see my friend, Chuck Wilt, stand up for recycling in a recent letter to the editor, I think it's important for everyone to understand that the decision to suspend recycling drop-off services was not made by the Rock Island County Board. The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) is overseen by a board that has representatives from cities and villages across the county, as well as one representative from the county board.

At a time when issues related to sustainability and climate change should be at the forefront for elected officials at every level, I agree that this decision by RICWMA is unfortunate and appears short-sighted. But it was not a decision made by the Rock Island County Board.

I'm also glad Mr. Wilt brought up the matter of the oversized 25-member county board. I'm proud to have been one of only two board members who voted to reduce the size of the board to 15. The eventual decision was to reduce to 19 members, and I hope voters do their part in ensuring accountability on the part of these and all other elected officials now and in the future.

Kai Swanson

Rock Island

(Editor's note: Swanson is a member of the Rock Island County Board.)

