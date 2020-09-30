Letter: Unfulfilled promises

Kai Swanson, better known in certain circles as "Kai the Tax Hike Guy", sent a postcard to the voters in his district. The headline read: "The only candidate with a proven track record of Reform". False. Under Kai The Tax Hike Guy’s watch, our county experienced gross negligence, including giving away the Hope Creek Care Center (It cost $25 million to build and was sold for $4 million); plus, he's allowing the courthouse and county office building to deteriorate.

Kai The Tax Hike Guy states he "Ended County Board Perks." False. A Republican wrote the resolution to remove county board pensions.

The tax hike guy states he "Turned around Naibi." False. Heavy taxpayer subsidies were used to keep this attraction going.

The tax hike guy claims he "Shut down nepotism". False. He fails to give the taxpayers any specifics.

The tax hike guy claims he's "Committed to downsizing the Board since 2015". False. He has taken no action on this matter.

The tax hike guy states he "Enacted budget reform". False. He raised our property taxes by 44.1% since 2016 and wanted to increase our retail tax to 9.5% and the restaurant tax to 11%.