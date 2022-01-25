Letter: Unhappy

Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a little less than last year. I have heard and read about the projected increase in prices for natural gas for this winter ranging from 40%-90%. To my shock my bill had gas prices increasing about 240%.
My daily prices went from $3.82 to $9.08 for less gas usage. I called MidAmerican Energy and was told that is the price and they were still paying for the high prices from last winter's Texas debacle. To me, a 240% increase should never occur during the winter months, nor were we warned by MidAmerican of such outrageous increases. Are they not buying gas contracts at the right times and at wise price points? Are we being told the truth about this price gouging?
It seems that when you are served by a monopoly more attention should be paid to how they run the business and when such horrendous increases should be passed along to consumers. Perhaps during the off season?
At MidAmerican Energy, forget about getting past the call center. They will not transfer the calls to higher management. There will be a lot of unhappy senior citizens this winter.
Steve Sachtleben
Bettendorf