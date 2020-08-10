Letter: Unintended consequences

The U.S. Senate wants to reduce the federal stimulus unemployment amount because some people may refuse jobs knowing they can make more from unemployment than working. All they will be doing is punishing the majority who are unable to find a job. What they should be doing is cutting off unemployment payments to anyone who refuses to accept a job offer for any reason, unless the offer is to return to the job they were laid off from for a lower wage.
The sole purpose of the stimulus money is to stimulate the economy by putting the money into the hands of people who will pay their rent, utilities and other living expenses and not become homeless.
Richard Lausen
Davenport
