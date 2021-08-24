Letter: Union duped its members

This newspaper's revelation that yet another former president of The United Auto Workers Union was sentenced to prison for embezzling was another jolt of how far back this once proud industrial union has fallen.
Having worked at the International Harver & Case New Holland Plant for 52 years, and an elected member of the National Negotiating Committee during the 1973 and 1976 negotiations, I remember well the words of Vice President Greathouse that the UAW would never forget the retirees. When honorable officers retired, the new elected criminals totally forgot the former active members who were instrumental in forging a union free of corruption — they let the retirees "die on the vine."
Indeed, when the company induced workers to retire early they were promised lifetime health security benefits at the level of their retirement date. This was a lie.
During all the negotiations the newly elected criminal officers did nothing except spend money that was not theirs to spend.
As a 52 years active UAW member I paid my union dues and even as a retiree I paid dues until the dirt of what the criminal officers were doing was revealed.
Philip Garza
East Moline