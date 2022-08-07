Letter: Unite to stop the far-right

Democrat and independent voters must unite to prevent the Republican far-right conservatives from succeeding in taking over the country.
If the Republicans succeed in gaining control of the House and Senate this November and they succeed in putting Donald Trump back into the presidency in 2024 they will be in the perfect position to turn the country back to the 1940s and '50s.
What the country needs is a government geared for the present and future, not one geared for the past.
Richard Lausen
Davenport