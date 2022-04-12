 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unite

Now is the time to unite, all of us: White, Black, Latinos, Asians, Indigenous, male and female, Jews and Gentiles. Now is the time to dissolve the hate groups and disregard the lies that so pervade our society. We must unite because we are all threatened by Russia, a nation that has attacked us and threatened more attacks.

Now is the time to unite as we did behind Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Kennedy; unite as England did under Churchill during the World War II Blitz, and as the Ukrainians are doing now under their brave leader.

In President Joe Biden, we have a leader not only of the United States, but internationally as well, yet we have refused to unite behind him. We are now very disunited: a sad state of affairs encouraged by fellow Americans such as former President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entire staff of Fox News.

Biden has proved himself to be a tough and resilient leader, not only of our nation but of the free world. But then he comes home, with the weight of the world on his shoulders, to face the unwarranted attacks of a hostile Congress and citizenry.

This disloyalty must end at once. When we consider that our nation is being threatened with nuclear weapons by the dictator of a powerful country that Putin has made our enemy, the stakes are far too high for us to conduct business (political business) as usual.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge

