The paradox of this war!

The idea that the U.S. government would actually improve the lives of Ukraine citizens is unlikely given our history of engaging in constant military conflict.

It was not too long ago that the United States, without U.N. sanction, invaded a sovereign country on flimsy and falsified grounds, destroying the country's infrastructure, and resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people, all for the geopolitical aims of a small cabal of the U.S.' ruling class.

If Putin's invasion of the Ukraine is a war crime, as it is, so was Bush's invasion of Iraq. The likelihood of either Bush or Putin being punished is effectively zero.

The United States believes in the rule of law and the so-called international order only so long as it is convenient for it to do so. From engaging in illegal invasions and destruction ourselves, to supporting our allies like Saudi Arabia when they do similar actions (Saudi attacks on Yemen and the resultant mass civilian deaths), the United States has precious little moral ammunition to throw at Putin. Sad, but true!

The proxy war that is the conflict in Ukraine will continue indefinitely. The arms merchants love it and want it to continue. And, if Russia does use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, which the closer we come to defeating Russia, the greater the possibility of a looming nuclear attack, the west will do nothing! There is nothing in Ukraine that the U.S. cares enough about to risk a full-blown nuclear exchange.

Mike Peterson

Rock Island