In reading the ranting by Froma Harrop, I came to the conclusion that brain washing is alive and well.

This is exactly why there is so much division and hate in our country. Without facts you are allowed to call someone you don't agree with a "racist" and a "liar."

As for the stolen election, there is no doubt that things were not in the up and up. It does not take a civilized nation three months to vote and figure out who won. I come from a country where election was often stolen, it's very sad for me to see this happen in this country. I was very lucky that I had a place to go when my country turned to communism. But it is very sad for me to see my kids, grandkids and great grandkids will have no place to go.

Sadly, we are paying now for the fiasco of the 2020 elections. This is no longer abut Republicans or Democrats. This is about the salvation of this country. We have one man that spoke up about the corruption of our government and for this he has paid deadly. But give credit to him, he is still fighting. Our government needs to be cleaned up.

Have any of you stopped and think how far in debt our country is? It would take 678 miles of $100 bills for us to pay this debt. If we continue on this path our children won't be speaking English in our schools. They will be speaking Chinese.

Luis J. Arango

Moline