Letter: United

The Rock Island County Board Democrats and Republicans have "united" as brothers and sisters in their efforts to represent the county residents. I never thought that I would see this happen in my lifetime. This "united group" could certainly show our Washington, D.C., representatives how to conduct business in a bipartisan basis.

I heard a rumor that the board is planning to have a sort of "Champagne Toasting Party" inviting county voters to feel united also! I am sorry to say but if there is some sort of get-together, I will not be there. I am part of the 72% of voters in Rock Island County who favors reducing the board and districts to 15 or less.

I am a Republican voter and in the future I will ask my friends, Democrat and Republican, to consider voting only for candidates (D or R) who support reducing the county board. I will not be supporting or voting for any current board member.

Louie Alongi

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0