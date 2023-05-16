The backsliding on free speech and free expression at America’s universities over the past two decades through the introduction of free speech zones, safe spaces, and other pro-censorship innovations is a betrayal of the western traditions that made our civilization and country great.

Universities nationwide are betraying America’s dedication to fierce debate and intellectual openness by relinquishing devotion to leftist political innovations. The problem for the demagogues who want to censor is that free thinkers simply will not stand down in this fight.

Stanford conservative students led the fight to punish DEI henchman Tirien Steinbach who condoned the anti-free speech shutdown. https://stanfordreview.org/fire-tirien-steinbach/ In addition, there’s a new wave of student conservative papers popping up on all campuses.

University of Chicago conservative students rebelled against the university’s COVID booster mandate in the winter of 2022, and the administration revoked that mandate months later. https://thechicagothinker.com/editorial-uchicago-must-end-its-booster-mandate-we-are-not-lab-rats/

Unless universities change their course, academia is headed for a dark age. These demagogues fail to realize that their conduct will result in the destruction of the institutions they hold so dear.

If free thinkers are always silenced, they will leave for institutions that permit free discourse. The best ideas always win in the end. All American’s freedom of speech is under attack, especially on university campuses, where the discourse should begin.

Mike Steffen

Moline