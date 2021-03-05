Letter: Unprepared

I attended the Rock Island County Board forum on March 1 and was disappointed with the lack of information and preparation adversely affecting the board’s ability to provide direct answers to questions.

The board still needs to hire a reapportionment consultant. When asked for the criteria used to vet candidates, the reply was evasive which tells us all that they have not written or even considered writing a hiring plan.

During the opening slide show, it was stated that the reapportionment is to be conducted in accordance with a section of state law, which they cited. Nowhere in the statute is "demographics" mentioned or even hinted at all.

I also read and studied the Voters Rights Act. Nowhere can I find any reference or hint to its provisions mentioning reapportionment in that act, either.

When I asked (via the comments input), "Please explain the demographics 'rules,' I thought that districts were drawn to population only," the reply was evasive and without merit.