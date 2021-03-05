 Skip to main content
Letter: Unprepared
Letter: Unprepared

I attended the Rock Island County Board forum on March 1 and was disappointed with the lack of information and preparation adversely affecting the board’s ability to provide direct answers to questions.

The board still needs to hire a reapportionment consultant. When asked for the criteria used to vet candidates, the reply was evasive which tells us all that they have not written or even considered writing a hiring plan.

During the opening slide show, it was stated that the reapportionment is to be conducted in accordance with a section of state law, which they cited. Nowhere in the statute is "demographics" mentioned or even hinted at all.

I also read and studied the Voters Rights Act. Nowhere can I find any reference or hint to its provisions mentioning reapportionment in that act, either.

When I asked (via the comments input), "Please explain the demographics 'rules,' I thought that districts were drawn to population only," the reply was evasive and without merit.

If the board is not knowledgeable and prepared by having the criteria and process guidelines written and ready for presentation to the public for their comment and approval, why not be honest and tells us at the start of the forum that the board is not ready to face the public. Get back to work and be prepared before you, again, lay yourselves out like you did.

Stephen Marinaccio

Silvis

