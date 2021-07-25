Letter: Unprotected

Today’s bumpers are plastic fig leaves. They fall apart in a stiff breeze or a minor collision. Where are the steel bumpers of yesteryear? Our air war in Vietnam used up a huge amount of steel; same for later conflicts. It may be that bombing defeats our enemies but leaves us at home unprotected behind the wheel. I dread the prospect in our next war when we may have to drop plastic bumpers on the enemy only to see them carom off their helmets, arcing high in the air. No dents in those helmets; our bumpers will burst galley-west into flinders.