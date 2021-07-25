 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unprotected
topical

Letter: Unprotected

Today’s bumpers are plastic fig leaves. They fall apart in a stiff breeze or a minor collision. Where are the steel bumpers of yesteryear? Our air war in Vietnam used up a huge amount of steel; same for later conflicts. It may be that bombing defeats our enemies but leaves us at home unprotected behind the wheel. I dread the prospect in our next war when we may have to drop plastic bumpers on the enemy only to see them carom off their helmets, arcing high in the air. No dents in those helmets; our bumpers will burst galley-west into flinders.

Air bags may replace our plastic bumpers. I hope we never have to drop air bags.

Gary Heath

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

I would like to recognize some of our "unsung heroes", i.e., all the volunteers who maintain our small town cemeteries. These volunteers spend…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

I am writing in support of the letter that Kirk Vandecar wrote to this newspaper on July 14. I cannot believe that Dan Dolan is planning to te…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News