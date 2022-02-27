 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unsafe streets

First, I will say that I support the fine officers of Bettendorf and Davenport. They have an extremely difficult job, particularly in light of the increase in violence and crime.

However, a part of the policing seems to become almost ignored as vehicles in these two cities seem to have gained wings, and lights and stop signs are not obeyed.

Where are the officers who watch our roads? I was at a Bettendorf light and it turned green for me to proceed onto Devils Glen Road. Then, a black SUV ran the light.

This is commonplace now, as it seems it happens at most lights. Utica Ridge Road and 53rd Street is another hot intersection where people go through red lights as a matter of policy.

Let's talk speeding for a minute. You go the speed limit and you get run over by impatient people. Forest Grove Road is a speedway. Are the cities waiting for fatalities before they act?

I know the police officers are directed to where they spend their time, so you can't blame them, as it is management. I am not for street cameras, but they will slow people down and prevent red light runners. People will complain that this is an intrusion, but what about others' safety from law breakers? An added positive is the money that will be raised through fines. Look at LeClaire — millions that can be used for more police and fire protectors.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf

