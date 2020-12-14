Letter: Unsung heroes

"I would wake up in the morning to decide, do I go to work so I can give my kids a house or stay home so my daughter passes 2nd grade?"

I was asked this question by a mother who found great relief in finding our school-age program to help her child with remote learning so she didn’t have to decide between giving her child a home to live in and helping her find success in school. Parents all over the Quad Cities wake up daily still asking this same thing.

Countless agencies have stepped up to provide childcare support for families this year, from Hand in Hand, the YMCAs, Skip-a-Long, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Friendly House, United Way and many more.

The heartbeat of every one of these agencies are the staff who have shown up again and again for children and families. They greet every child with a smile under their mask and a reassuring look to mom or dad. They’ve learned Seesaw, Google Classroom, Zoom and ST Math. They turn old space into classrooms and provide headphones so several children can be "in their classroom" at once.

They carry the weight of ensuring children don’t fall behind and parents can get to their own essential jobs. The work of these underpaid and underappreciated talented people keeps children in their beds and nurses at the bedside.