Letter: Unwelcome in Iowa
Letter: Unwelcome in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has put away the "welcome" mat in Iowa. Her attitude seems to be that if you are fleeing from terrorism, violence, murder, rape, or extreme poverty in your own country, don’t come to Iowa. If you are seeking a better life, don’t come to Iowa. She does not want another country’s tired, poor, or huddled masses yearning to be free. She feels that immigration is only the president’s problem; she does not want to be bothered. She is un-supportive.

She is the typical Republican obstructionist to the president. Governor, according to the Bible, "if you bestow your bread on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then light shall rise for you in the darkness and the gloom shall become for you like midday." But, if you want your voting rights suppressed and you want to join your neighbors in concealing and carrying a weapon, you are welcome in Iowa.

Jimmy Contreras

Davenport

