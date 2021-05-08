Letter: Unwelcome in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has put away the "welcome" mat in Iowa. Her attitude seems to be that if you are fleeing from terrorism, violence, murder, rape, or extreme poverty in your own country, don’t come to Iowa. If you are seeking a better life, don’t come to Iowa. She does not want another country’s tired, poor, or huddled masses yearning to be free. She feels that immigration is only the president’s problem; she does not want to be bothered. She is un-supportive.