Letter: Unworthy of care?

Recently, a published letter posited Covid-vaccine "refuseniks" coveted a "right" to "hog" medical resources, "preventing more deserving patients from receiving critical care."
That caused me to ponder: Who are these "more deserving" patients?
Perhaps that author was referring to:
The obese diabetic hobbling into the wound-care center? (60 pounds overweight?)
The gunshot victim? (You joined a gang?)
The smoker needing heart surgery? (Didn't read/heed the warning label?)
The finger-less fireworks fanatic? (Mortars are illegal in Illinois.)
The alcoholic getting their liver drained? (A.A. wasn't an option?)
The skateboarder with a skull fracture? (No helmet?)
The over-dosed heroin/meth addict? (You were unaware fentanyl's everywhere?)
The injured motorcyclist? (You were going how fast?)
The list of self-induced, chronic health problems is endless, and most injuries are caused by obviously risky behaviors.
I'll admit there's a certain calculated practicality in prioritizing health care for individuals who "deserve" it, e.g., those who eat right, watch their weight, exercise moderately, avoid vices and navigate their daily activities in a safe and prudent manner.
Is that really "who we are?"
Some writers seem to embrace a certain soul-less, collectivist mindset, seeing certain sick people and thinking: "The vaccine-hesitant don't 'deserve' critical care. They've brought this upon themselves."
Personally, I've no interest in demonizing the ill for their personal lifestyle choices or deciding who's "deserving" of a hospital bed.
But, rest assured, the Quad-Cities has no shortage of wannabe "Caesers," eager to signal "thumbs-down" to those they deem unworthy of care.
I keep reading their letters.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline