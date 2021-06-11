Letter: Uphold your oath

Pathetic! Pathetic, lame, and illogical are the reasons Sen. Chuck Grassley uses to oppose a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-incited insurrection on Jan. 6. To equate a treasonous attack on our Capitol, designed to overthrow our government and destroy democracy, with riots associated with otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations is sheer lunacy. They are not equivalent. The latter is causing trouble and needs to be addressed. The former is a blatant attempt to overthrow the duly elected government in order to pay homage to a grudge-carrying former president who continues to espouse the Big Lie that the office was stolen from him.

The don of Mar-A-Lago continues to throw gasoline on the fire of insurrection to encourage his right-wing extremist army to keep up the violence. He cares not for this country nor for anyone other than himself. Our democracy is hanging on by a thread as a result.

The Republican Party and Iowa's two McConnell lemmings apparently care more about holding power than about investigating the insurrection that threatened both their lives as well as threatening the overthrow of the government.