Every day I think a letter to the editor. We are allowed only one letter a month. This is my August letter.

In today’s paper there was an article detailing the negative response to a huge new recycling and hard waste facility to come to Moline. Bluntly, let me just offer this thought: human litter and garbage are gradually pushing humans to the brink of extinction on this mud ball Earth.

Our garbage haulers and our recycling efforts are all but useless because so many humans simply cannot put those fast-food containers, cigarette packs, gum wrappers, raw chicken parts (yes, a whole package thrown to the street from a passing car), or chicken/pork bones and barbecue sauce and pans in the garbage dumpsters where they belong!! Metro bus shelters are particular targets for human litter. The list is endless.

Not long ago I took time to thank one of our garbage workers for the service he provides every week. His response? “We don’t get that.” And I replied, “Sir, with your service we can barely exist on this planet now. Without it, Earth would be uninhabitable.”

We are headed to that dire state at break-neck speed. I do my part by picking up litter every single day as I walk. Few people offer help due to the “that’s not my job” mentality that has infected our culture. The new facility will bring paying jobs and help immensely. Think positively, Moline.

Caryl Altemus

Moline