A recent letter writer made some outrageous statements about the United States.
I picture him sitting at his computer in a dark room, gleefully reading his letter published in the Quad-City Times. I picture a dark room because I have never seen such a dark, ridiculous portrayal of our country. He claims the U.S. is murderous, forcing our way on poor countries who are just going about their lives untill the “evil U.S.” decides to wield power and prove might over them. What a load of bologna. I believe that gloomy fella needs a reality check.
The fact is the U.S. gave more than $41 billion in foreign aid last year alone. This far outpaces even the second nearest country’s contribution at a mere $13.4 billion. We support many other countries in their quest to be free through direct cash donations, construction of hospitals and schools, and military assistance when necessary. We defend ourselves from those in the world who would do us harm and sometimes that means going to war to protect our citizens. We are the bastion of freedom for the entire world. Our form of economy, capitalism, is solely responsible for saving billions of lives while raising more people out of poverty than any system ever tried.
We get it. You hate the U.S., fine. Fortunately, in this country, you have the freedom to write such drivel and send it to the newspaper without fear of being arrested or prosecuted. God bless the United States.
Lenny Wilkinson
Bettendorf