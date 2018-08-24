I read the letter to the editor of August 21st addressing our foreign aid program and wish to offer the following using primarily “World Almanac and Book of Facts” data about the amount of aid we provide and compare it to that provided by other countries.
Our foreign aid only equals 0.19 percent of our Gross National Income (GNI). At least eight other countries provide more. Sweden leads the pack with a foreign aid budget that is 1.1 percent of GNI.
In another measure based on GNI, we are No. 20 in the list of countries that provide Foreign Development Aid. We are sandwiched between Italy and Portugal. In another measure I have seen in the almanac, Norway contributes $1.11 per capita to foreign aid and we contribute 11 cents.
Was there a time that we were the most generous country? Yes, after WWII, when we were the one developed country whose infrastructure was largely unaffected by the war and could save war ravaged countries from starvation, and to our credit did so. The citizens of those countries who lived through that time are still grateful.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I am a proud citizen of the United States and spent most of my working life in its service.
But as much as I’d like to believe we are No. 1 in every measure, sometimes it just isn’t so. If we are collectively comfortable with our position on this and other measures, that’s OK, but let’s not misrepresent facts.
William Sedlacek
Eldridge