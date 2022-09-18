 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use railroad money for new bridge

I think it's a great idea that Davenport is pursuing $10 million from Canadian Pacific Railroad in exchange for three times the rail traffic on the river. I also think the proposed park south of River Drive from Iowa Street to Main Street is also a wonderful idea. When I moved back to Davenport in the spring of 2019, this entire area was under water. River Action is trying to build a bridge to go over the proposed higher traffic railway. They are a non-profit that has added to community wellness for close to 40 years. I ask the city to please factor in all of these observations.

J.D. Blackman

Davenport

