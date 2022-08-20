 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use the train money to protect bandshell

This summer, my family and friends have enjoyed numerous enjoyable music venues at the Davenport, Iowa, LeClaire Park Bandshell, on the banks of the Mississippi River.

It’s difficult to understand how the city of Davenport has allowed this historic Petersen Bandshell to reach such a deteriorated state. It’s dirty facade and peeling paint are such an embarrassment.

Noteworthy: Sunday’s 1 1/2 hour Brass Band Concert was interrupted three times by train traffic through the city. The noise level of the train’s whistle was extremely uncomfortable, while also blocking the music being played.

Perhaps the city can finance improvement of the bandshell with some of the millions of dollars it will receive for allowing the increased train traffic.

Katherine Bernier

Davenport

