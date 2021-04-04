Letter: Use your head

People cause air pollution/climate change. We open our borders for more people, reward them to cross illegally. Government wastes more tax dollars than it returns in benefits. We vote for more government. Data exists on government-owned computers capable of remapping congressional districts every few minutes. We continue to spend billions on a paper and pencil Census that is outdated before it is published. We religiously follow the science when dealing with Covid then propose to raise minimum wages without doing the math to see if it ever worked in the past.

Malcontents from abroad risk their children’s health and welfare by sending them here alone, illegally. We coddle them knowing it is a ruse, thereby yielding to criminals. Crime is a detriment to the American way of life. We propose to fire the police. Criminal characteristics are germane to specific behaviors. We insist police unlearn them and still do their jobs.

Congress uses an emotionally-driven event (Covid) as an obvious ploy to pass a plethora of party-specific, vote-focused, wasteful projects. They get by with it. Working people pay for everything Congress enacts.