Hello, back in 1976 I got assigned to clean the windows at the building (former Davenport Hotel) that just collapsed. It was "Belt" work.

I'm originally from Rock Island and now am in Minneapolis. Picture a historic view of the front center of that building, top windows. I climbed out those with my bucket, hooking by belt on the studs in the masonery, and leaned back. Yank, the left stud came out and I hung upside down looking at my sponge and bucket atop the mezzanine roof. I thought "gee," no one would have known I was dead.

I climbed up myself, got inside, went to get my gear, came back up, climbed out next window, then gazinga, happened again. I contemplate how stupid this must look and wasn't going to try a third. That was 1976. It was collapsing then.

Sorry for the loss of human life from the collapse, but that 1976 incident is one of my favorite memories of what I had to do to get work back then. Back then I dug ditches and other things while I went to Augustana for my BA. I was a great ditch digger. Never be ashamed of who you are. Live for each day, but not while hanging out a Davenport window.

David Conrad

Prior Lake, Minnesota